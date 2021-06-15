£1.5 million domestic abuse support service to launch in Wokingham

A NEW domestic abuse support service is being launched in the Wokingham borough, costing £1.5 million.

Wokingham Borough Council said the increasing demand meant funding had been significantly increased.

The contract was awarded to Cranstoun, the national charity that developed the first full perpetrator intervention programme for substance users.

It will take over from Berkshire Women’s Aid.

Cllr Bill Soane, executive member with responsibility for domestic abuse at the council, said: “We’re making this significant investment to help protect the extremely vulnerable, both adults and children, in our communities.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a top priority. We know it can happen against anyone and anyone can be an abuser. It has wide-ranging effects on both adults and children, including their health and wellbeing, which is why support services are vital.”

Cllr Soane said Cranstoun’s “wealth of experience” will make a huge difference in the borough.

The services include a new helpline for individuals and practitioners, access to specialist independent domestic abuse advocates, outreach support, group-based programmes, refuge support and perpetrator interventions.

Cllr Soane added: “Our immediate priority is to ensure the safe and smooth transition of support services and we’re working hard with Cranstoun to ensure there is no disruption to services.

“I’d like to thank current provider Berkshire Women’s Aid who have worked tirelessly to provide critical victim-focused services locally, especially over the past 18 months throughout the pandemic.”

Wendy Taylor, assistant director of services at Cranstoun, said the charity is delighted to have been awarded the contract.

“This will include support for victims to access confidential advice and support and perpetrator programmes that tackle the root of abusive behaviour,” she said. “We believe in empowering people to make positive changes that lead to healthier and safer lives.”

The contract starts on Thursday, July 1, and lasts for five years.

