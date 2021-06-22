10 spots to enjoy during Picnic Week

Packing a picnic to catch up with friends and family is a wonderful way to celebrate the longer, warmer days of summer.

Endlessly optimistic and adaptable, we Brits, we’ll picnic whatever the weather and make sure everyone enjoys it – whether they like it or not.

The National Trust has rounded up some of its best sports in Bucks Berks and Oxfordshire for eating al fresco and drinking in the stunning views, just in time for National Picnic Week which runs this week.

The Trust just ask that everyone looks after these spaces and the wildlife in them by taking their rubbish home with them.

Here are the top ten picnic spots in Bucks, Berks and Ox to stop by for a tasty treat this coming week (19-27June).

Stowe (near Buckingham)

In previous years at Stowe, you’d not have been able to picnic on the south lawn for fear of a hard golf ball coming your way. The area is gradually being restored back to its eighteenth-century heyday. Views are being opened up, hay meadows restored and 60 lime trees have been planted in the area known as Queen’s Theatre. (Dog-friendly)

Hughenden (near High Wycombe)

There are picnic benches in Hughenden’s orchard where you can keep an eye on children playing in the natural play area. The grass has been allowed to grow to benefit the wildflowers and grasses as spring came so late. If you prefer shorter grass, the north lawn is shady on a hot day. If you like to picnic with a view, the east slope has far-reaching views over the ha-ha and across Hughenden valley and the Chiltern Hills. (Dog-friendly)

Waddesdon (near Aylesbury, open Wednesdays to Sundays)

The most popular place for picnics is below the Parterre with a view of the Manor on one side and sweeping views of Aylesbury Vale on the other. There are parkland trees to provide dappled shade if it’s hot. Later in the summer (latter half of July), the Parterre bedding will be in bloom and provide a colourful backdrop to a picnic. Waddesdon does click and collect picnics. (Dog-friendly – though not on the Parterre)

Boarstall Duck Decoy (near Bicester, open Sundays)

Once an ancient royal hunting forest, Boarstall Duck Decoy offers 13 acres of picturesque shady woodland. A short circular walk takes you around a central pond where you can see the intriguing netted channels or ‘pipes’, invented in the 17th century for catching wildfowl. (Dog-friendly)

Claydon (near Buckingham, Fridays and Saturdays)

The South Lawn is nestled between the house, the church and the formal gardens (not NT) of the Claydon Estate. The tranquil, timeless views over the parkland are quite something. (Dogs aren’t permitted on the South Lawn.)

Basildon Park (near Reading)

The lawn in front of the mansion at has been THE picnic spot for residents of Basildon Park for generations.

Another advantage is that the tea room is at your back to top up your picnic hamper with a few choice goodies. (Dog-friendly)

Chastleton (near Moreton-in-Marsh)

The Jacobean country house has a lovely spot for picnics on the top terrace. You get a great view onto the Croquet lawns and in the afternoons, the house gives some shade.

Greys Court (near Henley-onThames)

The lower lawn is a favourite picnic spot at Greys Court as there are lovely views over the Chiltern Hills from there. (Dog-friendly)

Nuffield Place (near Henley-on-Thames, open Wednesdays to Sundays)

The garden at Nuffield Place is looking lovely at the moment. The volunteers have worked so hard to bring it back to life after lockdown. The old tennis court beside the house is another favourite. It feels weirdly naughty, billowing your rug across the invisible lines of the court, but there’s no umpire to tell you off. (Dog-friendly)

Cliveden (near Maidenhead)

Cliveden has a wealth of picnic spots. The aptly named ‘Picnic Spot’ is a quiet and sheltered area at the top of Rushy Valley, conveniently positioned between the Walled Garden and the conservatory café. There are picnic benches for use.

Arguably the best view of all for a picnic is by the river, watching the passing boats or even taking a trip on board the skippered cruise.