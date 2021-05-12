Wokingham.Today

10-year-old boy treated at John Radcliffe Hospital after crash on Kings Road yesterday

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash yesterday.

Just after 3.40pm, the child was hit by a black Renault Master minibus travelling towards the town centre using the bus lane on the A329 King’s Road.

The boy suffered multiple injuries, including a broken leg and arm, a bruised lung and a facial injury.

It happened next to the Hope and Bear pub, in the area of the pedestrian crossing.

The boy was treated in the bus lane when paramedics arrived on scene. Picture: Phil Creighton

The boy was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains at this time.

Investigating officer PC Brendan Austin of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in a child suffering extensive injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please make contact with police.”

PC Austin urged anyone to get in touch by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference number 43210202270.

