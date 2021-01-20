Wokingham.Today

10,000 new businesses in 10 years for the South East

JOb Centre Plus
Picture: J J Ellison/wikimedia commons

MORE THAN 10,000 businesses have launched in the South East over the last 10 years, thanks to a support programme.

The New Enterprise Allowance (NEA) scheme launched in April 2011, and with the help of local Jobcentres supported jobseekers to become their own boss.

The programme offers people a personal business mentor, a weekly living allowance, and the opportunity to apply for financial support of up to £25,000 to start their own company.

Mims Davies, Minister for Employment, said: “This remains a challenging time for families across the country but whether people are looking for a new job or a new source of income, there is hope.

“Our Jobcentre staff are there to help and can open doors to new opportunities, like the support offered through our NEA.

“I’m calling on all the budding entrepreneurs out there to contact their work coach and discuss how to make their business idea into a reality.”

