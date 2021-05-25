10th anniversary for mental health charity

SPORT in Mind marked its 10th anniversary earlier this spring.

The Berkshire-based charity was founded in 2011 by chief executive Neil Harris, who created an exercise programme for a friend struggling with their mental health.

The charity is now nationally recognised, and delivers programmes in partnership with the NHS to aid recovery, promote mental wellbeing and combat social isolation.

“The link between physical activity and mental health is well documented,” said Mr Hattis. “The lockdown has underlined that link. Our programmes show that even a few minutes walking outdoors helps people out in the fresh air and gets their heart beating. The need for an organisation like ours has, sadly, become greater than ever. We are proud to be helping improve the nation’s mental health.”

Dr Sue Mclaughlin, clinical director at Berkshire NHS for Mental Health West said charities like Sport in Mind make a “real difference” to health and wellbeing.

“Physical activity can be a neglected intervention in routine mental health care,” she said. “But Sport in Mind’s innovative programmes have enabled Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to offer patients and service users accessible physical activity opportunities.

“Feedback over many years has highlighted the genuine improvements and profoundly positive impacts gained from taking part. As a trust, we really value Sport in Mind’s work and look forward to working in partnership for many years to come.”

The group organised a range of sporting activities to help people

Of those that join the charity’s programmes, 94% had improved mental well-being,

86% had reduced levels of stress and anxiety and 82% had reduced symptoms of depression.

The charity runs sessions in Palmer Park, Reading, and Tuesday sessions at the Woodley Allotments.

For more information, and to find a nearby Sport in Mind activity, visit: www.sportinmind.org