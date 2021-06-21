130 more homes and a care home planned for Emmbrook

PLANS for 130 more homes and a dementia care home in Emmbrook have been submitted by the borough council.

The Toutley East scheme, adjacent to Toutley Depot, are up for consultation under an outline planning application.

“With Grazeley no longer a realistic option for housing we need to look at locations where we can deliver the new homes our borough needs with the least impact on residents,” said Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing.

“The Toutley East site was already identified for employment development under the current local plan, however our review showed this was no longer viable, and we proposed to change the site to residential in the local plan update in early 2020.”

The councillors said feedback from the masterplan consultation at the start of the year showed mixed views over the site.

“Some people support the idea of carbon neutral development, and others are concerned about the impact of noise from the road or about historic flooding in the area,” he said.

“We’re confident the proposals we have submitted show how things like this can be addressed, and we will also demonstrate this in

more detail through the reserved matters process should we be granted outline consent later this year.”

The dementia care home is subject to the approval of the final business case.

The borough council said it aims to “showcase energy efficient residential development” by introducing solar panels, air source heat pumps and high levels of insulation.

The deadline to comment is Tuesday, June 29.

To view and comment on the application, search for planning application number 211777 on www.wokingham.gov.uk