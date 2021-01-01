2021: ‘It’s important that we continue to look out for our neighbours’ says Earley Town Council leader Cllr Clive Jones

Most of us are very happy that 2020 has finally come to an end. It has been one of the most difficult years that I have experienced. We haven’t been able to enjoy the company of friends and family and some people have lost loved ones all too soon as a result of the virus.

Hopefully with vaccines being approved we can look forward to a return to some kind of normality during 2021.

In the meantime we have to properly follow the scientists recommendations so we can get on top of the virus and suppress it.

We are all very grateful to those who are working hard to keep us safe. All our NHS and emergency services workers.

Teachers and local government officers and of course those working in food retail and distribution to ensure that we are still able to be fed.

It’s important that we continue during 2021 to look out for our neighbours, our friends and family to make sure they are all safe.

Very best wishes to all our residents for 2021.

Cllr Clive Jones is the leader of Earley Town Council