2021: ‘Let’s recognise the great work performed by a silent squad that has looked after others throughout 2020’ says Wokingham town mayor Tony Lack

It’s that time of year when we clear up from Christmas and start looking at a new year and a “new me”. I am sure that the sports pages of Wokingham Today will offer us some motivation to improve our own bodies and minds as we begin our personal spring clean.

At this time, I really want to recognise the great work performed by a silent squad that has looked after our elderly, our vulnerable and our desperate throughout 2020 and over Christmas.

As a Town we must remain proud of our charities, volunteers and organisations that are there at the drop of a hat to help where they can.

From caring phone calls to prescription collections, from food deliveries to lifts to clinics.

We have all helped neighbours and supported each other and have done what we could to get through. We should all feel proud of ourselves and others and while ‘Thank You’ is just two small words, I really do mean it from the bottom of my heart.

Things will get better and we will return to a new normal eventually, so we just want to wish you all a successful New Year, particularly in our lovely town of Wokingham.

Cllr Tony Lack and Mrs Claire Lack, Wokingham Town Mayor and Mayoress