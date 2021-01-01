2021: ‘There is now some light at the end of a very long tunnel’ says Reading East MP Matt Rodda

Our community has been through a lot during the last year, 2020 has been difficult and challenging and I want to thank everyone for their determination to get through the pandemic.

In particular, I would like to thank our NHS and care staff, together with key workers and volunteers.

Our whole community has pulled together and showed how much people want to support one another.

There is now some light at the end of a very long tunnel, with a vaccine on its way and some people already being vaccinated in recent weeks. This is a huge step forward and the start of a brighter future, we need to maintain our guard and there will still be difficult times ahead, but there is hope for the future.

The pandemic has also come at a time of acute change for the country, as we leave the EU.

I believe we should build a close working relationship with the European Union after the end of the transition period and I will continue to call for a sensible approach to working with our partners.

At the same time the world is facing a climate emergency and urgent action is needed to tackle climate change and I want to thank all those who are making a difference.

Our community is pulling together in the face of these challenges and we do have the chance to shape a better, brighter future. We have a strong local community and live in an attractive area with a wide range of opportunities.

We can and we will build a better future for our families.