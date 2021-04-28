2HI Radio plans to look Lively with new charity fundraiser

Radio station 2HI Radio is embarking on a second charity fundraiser, following the success of its first.

Bracknell’s 2HI Radio, which serves the whole of Berkshire with drum and bass, techno and more, wants to get people talking about mental health with its new charity event.

Chris Scott, also known as Lively when on stage, is a regular 2HI Radio host who held a livestream to raise funds for Epilepsy Action last month.

Now, after generating around £450 for the charity, he has decided to give it another go.

Later this month, Chris is hosting another livestream night with a whole host of acts from across the UK, who will all play sets on the seven hour stream.

He organised the latest event in a bid to raise funds for Mind and Cancer Research UK.

“These charities were chosen because they both hit home with me,” Chris explains. “I’ve been dealing with my own mental health issues for around five years now, so it’s something that is really important

to me.

“I’ve also had several family members who have unfortunately suffered with cancer.”

Chris says last month’s fundraiser, held to support local listener Emma Tomlinson who lives with epilepsy, “lit the fuse” for his latest event.

“After raising £450, it made me think,” the DJ says. “The line-up brought in a lot of views with around 4,000 people joining the stream.

“I also got to be able to be part of a great show, people got to listen to a great show, and we raised money for a good cause at the same time.”

Now, Chris is busy pulling together a killer set to play back to back later this month — and he said he is grateful for the acts’ support.

The main headliners include award-winning garage artist MC Viper, as well as MC Hyperactive, and Dappz.

“It could cost several thousands of pounds to put this line up together,” Chris says. “But everyone is doing it for free, for the cause.

“I want to give a huge thank you to everyone for their support and involvement in the first and second events.”

Chris has also organised giveaways for those donating to the cause too, including a virgin experience pass.

The event, sponsored by All Time Roofing, Prime Landscapes, and Jay Printers, is taking place on Friday, April 30 between 6pm and 1am.

A link to Chris’ fundraiser will be put in the live 2HI Radio feed on the night of the event

For updates on the fundraiser and how to get involved, visit: www.2hiradio.com