300 homes plan for Hurst: ‘Don’t give them feedback’ say action group

Up to 300 new homes are being proposed for a large green field which residents have fought to defend for more than 60 years.

They say that developers are circling the village of Hurst hoping to get planning permission to build.

The latest plan, for 300 homes on land between Lodge Road and Tape Lane, Hurst, is the biggest of the recent schemes.

It confirmed residents’ fears sparked in the spring when they spotted a man in a high viz jacket appearing to survey the field, home to donkeys, ponies and horses.

A Tape Lane resident said this week: “Time and time again applications [for planning permission] for this site have been dismissed at appeal, whatever was being applied for.

“Building 300 houses will devastate the character of Hurst, it will change everything. It’s an important green gap between settlements.”

Since 1958, 10 plans variously for homes, stables, an equine rehabilitation centre and a farm shop on the land have all been refused planning permission, many on appeal.

The site is outside the village development area.

Mactaggart and Mickel, the recent plan’s promoters, have ignited a row with their request for villagers’ views.

Protect Hurst Action Group (PHAG) has urged residents not to take part.

“Despite what Mactaggart and Mickel consultation website states PHAG recommends you do NOT engage with this feedback request,” says the group.

“The way the questions are posed Mactaggart and Mickel WILL take all responses as a positive response to

this proposal and use it to promote their application,” alleges PHAG.

“If you are concerned about this proposal and would like to protect Hurst from this development, please join Protect Hurst Action Group either by Facebook or email protecthurstactiongroup@outlook.com.”

But the promoters’ website says: “We are very aware that this site occupies a prominent position towards the centre of the village, and we understand that most residents are unlikely to support the principle of development.

“However, we hope that you will nonetheless engage with this consultation and advise us on how our proposals can be improved, despite your opposition to the principle.

“Any improvements you suggest will not be used to imply your support for the development.”

Conor Roberts of Mactaggart and Mickel told Wokingham Today: “We are grateful to all those who have provided feedback on our initial proposals so far. Whatever their view on the principle of development in this location, I hope Hurst residents will continue to take part in the consultation so they can influence how these proposals evolve.

“We have been very clear from the outset that residents’ feedback will not be construed as support for the proposals, and in no way will the mere fact that they have provided feedback be interpreted as a positive response to the proposals.

“We believe a development of this nature should bring tangible benefits for the existing community in Hurst, and we would like to hear residents’ opinions on any local improvements that could be enabled, or areas of concern that could be resolved if this land comes forward for development.

“We intend to submit a planning application to Wokingham Borough Council, hopefully in the autumn, and we will explain to the Council how the proposals have changed and why.

“However, we will not be suggesting that the application ought to be approved just because residents provided their feedback to us, or because the proposals were changed as a result of their feedback.”

The company’s website says they will go through residents’ feedback, revise the proposals, and then consult residents again on the revised proposals.

Mactaggart and Mickel say there would be one road entrance to the new homes, off Lodge Road, for cars, bikes and pedestrians.

Other entrances, excluding cars, would enable safe routes between Tape Lane and Lodge Road. There would be play areas, a community orchard, a large open space and a possible extension to the existing allotments. Within the 300 homes at least 105 would be affordable.

Details are at www.landeastoflodgeroad.co.uk

Once Wokingham Borough Council receives applications for planning permission they seek residents’ views on them.