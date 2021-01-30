£3,500 mountain bikes stolen from Spencers Wood shed

MOUNTAIN bikes worth £3,500 have been stolen from a shed in Spencers Wood.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

It took place around 11.50pm on Sunday, January 17.

Police said that that two men entered a garden on Clares Green Road, and broke into a shed, taking the bikes with them.

Investigating officer, PC Rory Pratt, based at Bracknell Police Station, said: “We are releasing an image of a man we believe may have information in connection with this incident.

“If you recognise this man we would ask you to please contact Thames Valley Police via 101 or online quoting the reference 43210022440.

“Alternatively if you wish to report 100% anonymously you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”