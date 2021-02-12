3G pitch starts to take shape at new Farley Hill Primary School

COME RAIN or shine, sport will soon be played in all weathers in Arborfield.

The development of Farley Hill Primary School has reached another milestone, and its 3G sports pitch is now complete.

Due to open its doors in September, Farley Hill Primary School is part of the Arborfield Green project: a redevelopment scheme to make the village more sustainable.

The 420-place school is currently being fitted out, after modules for the new buildings were lifted into place last year.

It includes a nursery, which has the room and planning permission to grow the school by more than 200 places if needed.

“The new school in Arborfield is an example of where we are not only providing school places but the community facilities needed in the area,” said Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services.

“The completion of this all-weather sports pitch is another key milestone as we continue construction through the winter.

“I’m delighted to see the school, and all its associated facilities, really taking shape ahead of the opening later this year.”

In a bid to cut carbon emissions, 70% of the building work has been completed offsite.

Paul Ruddick, CEO of the council’s contractor Reds10, added: “We are pleased when one of our projects includes a community

element.

“The sports pitch will provide a great sports facility for the community and we are proud to have completed it alongside our major development work on the complex in a matter of weeks.

“We look forward to seeing it being used soon.”

Farley Hill Primary School has been funded through developer contributions.

It is part of four major new communities in Arborfield, Shinfield, North and South Wokingham, funded by an investment of £98 million.