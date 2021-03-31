£400,000 donation gives boost to Reading’s Sport in Mind

FUNDRAISERS have donated £400,000 to Sport in Mind, thanks to a winter mental health programme.

Earlier this year, the Reading-based charity partnered with RED January, a nationwide movement, to encourage people to get moving every day during the cold season.

The scheme, launched by Hannah Beecham, runs every year to raise awareness of the positive impacts of regular physical activity.

This is the first time Sport in Mind has partnered with RED January, and charity founder and CEO Neil Harris said he is “overwhelmed and humbled” by the support.

“With our programmes being in demand throughout the country, this new funding should help us take our support to those that have suffered from mental health difficulties to more people in more places,” he said.

As of 2021, more than 200,000 people have taken part in RED January and raised more than £3 million for various mental health charities.

Hannah Beecham, founder and CEO of RED January, said she was inspired to start the scheme after seeing the effect regular exercise had on her mother’s mental health.

“We are thrilled to be in partnership with Sport in Mind,” Ms Beecham said. “It’s fantastic to know that the RED community’s fundraising efforts is helping the charity reach and empower more people to experience the benefits of physical activity for themselves.”

Sport in Mind is the UK’s leading mental health sports charity, and promotes mental wellbeing, builds self-esteem and empowers people to move in a positive direction.