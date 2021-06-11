£400,000 to be spent on tackling neighbourhood crime in Thames Valley

THE THAMES Valley is one of 40 areas in the country to secure a slice of the £18 million safer streets fund.

More than £400,000 will be pumped into the region, with a specific focus on Reading.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for the Thames Valley, said: “This funding will be used to tackle crime such as burglary, robbery and vehicle theft in Reading.

“We will be working closely with Reading Borough Council to ensure this funding goes directly to tackling neighbourhood crime and making our communities safer.”

This will be focussed on the Coley and Oxford Road areas of the town.

Part of the funding will be used on crime prevention packs for landlords to make their properties more secure.

There will also be training for frontline officers in crime prevention awareness and CCTV will be installed in “areas of concern”.

The funding was announced on Thursday, June 3, and is the second successful bid for the safer streets fund.

Mr Barber added: “We will also be working with the local community to engage them with crime prevention through advice and education.

“I look forward to seeing positive outcomes for our communities and I hope that we can spread the benefits and learning from these projects across Thames Valley.”

Home secretary Priti Patel said the next round of funding will rightly focus on behaviour change.

This will focus on women affected harassment in public places, Ms Patel said.