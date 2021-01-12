Wokingham.Today

5,000 sign up to national upskilling programme

by Charlotte King0
Picture: Firmbee via Pixabay

IT’S GOOD news for jobseekers, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

More than 5,000 people in the South East have now taken part in the government’s Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP).

The scheme helps those looking for a job by supporting them in upskilling, retraining and undertaking work experience.

The six-week programme allows jobseekers to learn new skills and take part in a real job interview at the end of the course.

“SWAPs are a brilliant way for jobseekers in the South East to quickly find a route into a new sector,” said Therese Coffey, secretary of state for work and pensions.

“And with everyone guaranteed an interview, this is a programme that offers real hope and gets results.

“Opening up opportunity to all is a key focus as we level up across the country and build back better.”

