70th anniversary concert from Wokingham Choral Society

Members of Wokingham Choral Society performing in Wokingham in 2017 Picture: Phil Creighton
WOKINGHAM’S Choral Society are returning to live performances as they celebrate their 70th anniversary.

The group will be performing Handel’s Messiah at the Great Hall at the Unibersity of Reading’s London Road campus on Saturday, November 13.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, and is preceded by a short talk at 6.30pm.

The soloists for the event are Helena Moore, soprano; Francis Gush, counter-tenor; Robert Horgan, tenor; Johannes Moore, bass and Benedict Lewis-Smith, continuo, and the evening’s music is conducted by James Morley Potter.

Tickets cost £16, or £5 for students and under 18s. They can be bought from the following Wokingham venues: the town hall information centre, Jays printers, and Newbury Building Society.

Alternatively, log on to www.wokingham-choral-society.org.uk

