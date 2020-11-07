Changes to church visits in lockdown

CHURCH services will once again be suspended as a result of the new lockdown restrictions.

The Bishop of Oxford has written an open letter to Anglican churches within the diocese, which includes Wokingham borough, outlining the new restrictions and what they will mean – particularly as this coming Sunday is Remembrance Sunday, while the final Sunday in November is the first in Advent, which churches use to countdown to Christmas.

In his letter, the Rt Revd Stephen Croft, said: “We could well be entering the most difficult phase of the pandemic. Many will be anxious and exhausted. The Church needs to be strong and, as much as we can, continue to be a light shining in the darkness.”

He added that the new Government guidance says that people should only leave home for certain limited reasons. Worship services, weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are not permitted, except in exceptional circumstances.

As such, places of worship will be closed unless they are being used for funerals; broadcasting acts of worship; individual prayer; essential voluntary and public services.

Bishop Stephen asked church leaders to prepare for online services and thanked congregations for their efforts during the pandemic.

“Churches, schools and chaplaincies have been amazing through this most difficult of years in dedication and commitment, built on the service of tens of thousands of teachers, clergy, lay ministers, officers, wardens and volunteers,” he wrote.

He added: “Remember to watch over ourselves so we can continue to care for others.”