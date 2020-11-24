The Wokingham Paper

More work is needed on our cycle paths

In June of this year I wrote to the paper, concerned about the lack of action in providing facilities for active travel and the design of the A329 London Road cycleway.

On November 16, there was an article on the Wokingham.Today website about the completion of the London Road scheme – described as a “fantastic new cycleway” and an “off-road path [that] will now allow cyclists to travel from the Coppid Beech roundabout into Wokingham town centre”.

As can be seen from the photo accompanying the article, it is not all off-road – for long stretches, the cycleway is shared with 40mph traffic, separated by painted markings, which published research has shown leads to vehicles passing cyclists more closely than without.

The cycle facilities intermittently switch from on-road to off-road and back again, require cyclists to deviate significantly at junctions and are shared with pedestrians when not shared with traffic.

The design contravenes the best practices that have been hard learnt by many other councils and boroughs in trying to facilitate cycling over the last decade or more that cycleways should be coherent; direct; safe; comfortable and attractive.

Offering limited benefit to cyclists, the scheme could even harm the cause of sustainable transport.

Potential cyclists may choose not to ride because of the safety risks and inconvenience of the new design, those that do cycle face close passes from cars, trucks and buses travelling at 40mph and, when not on road, faster cyclists may be intimidating to pedestrians, including schoolchildren headed to St Crispin’s or Floreat Montague.

Poor take-up of the scheme for these reasons may be used to argue against investments in cycling infrastructure in future.

With some small tweaks to apply well-understood improvements to cycleways (such as the introduction of low-cost physical segregation measures), the London Road scheme could be improved but it remains an opportunity missed.

At a time of climate emergency, it means we must work even harder in future to achieve a sustainable mobility system.

Nick Reed, Wokingham

Help borough’s Scouts

This year has been tough on every single one of us.

Scout Groups in Wokingham are doing their best to help young people gain skills and find their place in the world. But some groups around the UK have told us they’re struggling to pay their bills and even keep the lights on.

We can’t afford for that to happen. We won’t let it.

That’s why we’ve launched an epic new challenge – our Race Round the World. We’re asking everyone in Wokingham to travel a mile or more (or do a project at home) and get sponsored for it.

Miles will be added to the total and help us get the 43,000 miles round the world.

It’s about a lot of us, doing a little,to make a massive difference.

You can donate directly, or travel a sponsored mile (any way you like) and support us in our mission to save our groups and Race Round the World.

You can sign up in less than a minute at www.scouts.org.uk/raceroundtheworld

This is our moment to show how much we care; to show our solidarity and our friendship.

So join me on the startling line for the biggest race of the year.

Bear Grylls, Chief Scout, via email

We have the power

At the Wokingham Borough Council meeting last week (Thursday November 19) my Liberal Democrat colleagues and I will [proposed] that the council fully supports a cross party parliamentary bill that allows the creation of local energy schemes.

The Bill already has the support of two of the borough’s MPs (John Redwood and James Sunderland).

We are asking the council leader to contact the other two MPs (Labour’s Matt Rhodda and Theresa May) inviting them to also support the Bill.

If the Bill goes through Parliament, OFGEM would be required to enable local energy groups to create renewable energy for use locally, with excess power also being used locally by businesses and residents rather than being passed back into the national grid which is currently a costly exercise.

Locally produced renewable energy from solar panels on commercial and council-owned buildings and houses would most likely be cheaper than energy provided by the big energy suppliers.

This could be a big benefit for our local residents.

We are also asking the councils chief executive to write to the Minister of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy asking them to support the aims of the Bill.

Hopefully all parties will support this Liberal Democrat motion this evening, and that in the future we will see a successful local energy company here.

Cllr Clive Jones, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Wokingham Borough Council

Road action is still needed

A couple of weeks ago, you published my letter in which I criticised the failure of Thames Valley Police to take any apparent action against drivers breaching the 7.5 tonne weight limit on Commons Road.

I contrasted this with the swift action of police in Norfolk, in taking action against drivers failing to stop at a “Stop” sign – 28 offenders spoken to in just over an hour.

I’ve seen no reduction in the number of overweight vehicles passing along Commons Road.

Maybe it’s time to highlight TVP’s failure to act once again, this time in contrast to the reaction by Derbyshire Police when residents complained about speeding drivers.

Police officers were deployed; 10 offenders were ticketed in a day.

Come on Thames Valley Police – rather than lurking out of sight (almost) behind Wickes in Winnersh to drink your coffee, park in Commons Road and do something useful at the same time.

Name and address supplied

Childline’s vital work needs your support

Every year thousands of children contact Childline about being bullied online and tell us how it can feel impossible to escape.

Lockdown has intensified these feelings for many and since April we’ve counselled more than 1,500 children and young people across the UK and Channel Islands about online bullying.

Children have told us about people sending threatening text messages and being pressured into engaging in sexual conversations.

Others have shared how they’ve been excluded from online games by other children, while some spoke of online identities being stolen to embarrass or cause trouble using a child’s name.

Before lockdown measures were first introduced, from January to March there were, on average, 134 counselling sessions with children about online bullying.

That monthly average has increased by 84% to 246 counselling sessions from April to September.

This is worrying, especially as we continue to adhere to strict coronavirus restrictions in England, and children continue to spend more time online.

This Anti Bullying Week, it’s important to reinforce the long-term impact bullying can have on the mental wellbeing of a child, and how important it is that every child knows who they can turn to for support.

If a parent thinks their child is being bullied online, it can be hard to remain calm, but it’s crucial not to overwhelm a child with questions.

Taking their device away is likely to make them feel like whatever has happened is their fault; instead it’s helpful to listen to their worries, suggest they take some time away from certain apps, and provide them with reassurance.

There are more tips about how to help you and your child cope with bullying on the NSPCC website.

We know that long-term bullying can lead to long-term mental health issues and this still remains the top concern of calls to Childline with more than 43,000 counselling sessions taking place in regard to mental health since the lockdown started.

Bullying can happen for any reason and that’s why Childlinelaunched its ‘Nobody is Normal’ campaign this month to highlight that no matter how you feel inside, you’re not alone and there’s no need to suffer in silence.

If you’re an adult concerned about a child, please call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000. Childline is still here for children on 0800 1111 or www.childline.org

Anna Collishaw-Nikodemus, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager

eBay bids helps Age UK

With another national lockdown in place, Age UK has sadly had to close the doors of its 250 charity shops across the country for a second time.

But some good news is there’s still a way for locals in the South East to bag themselves a bargain and support older people most in need whilst their nearest Age UK shop is closed.

Age UK’s eBay shop sells a wide range of new and good quality items, including Christmas cards and decorations, homeware, toys and gifts, perfect for helping to make the festive season extra special this year.

Older people need us now more than ever and the money raised through eBay will help to fund the charity’s vital work, including its Information and Advice and Friendship services, which have been a lifeline for older people during the lockdowns and throughout the coronavirus crisis.

We are so grateful for all the support our shops in the South East have received from our customers and local residents throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to welcoming you back to our stores as soon as we are able to.

You can visit Age UK’s official eBay page at: www.ebay.co.uk/str/ageukwarrington

Our shops are also in need of volunteers for when we reopen again. To find out how you can help please visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops

Nick Smith, Head of Retail at Age UK