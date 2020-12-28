Coronavirus rate per 100,000 people in Wokingham borough surpasses 400 as positive tests continue to rise

The number of Wokingham borough residents who have tested positive for coronavirus has increased over the festive season.

The rise has been mirrored across Berkshire, which was placed into a new Tier 4 restriction zone on Sunday, December 20.

In the seven days up to Tuesday, December 22 (the latest date for which information is available), there were 688 cases confirmed following testing, and the rate per 100,000 people is 402.1.

The total number of cases in Wokingham borough has now reached 3,853. If current trends continue, later this week more than 4,000 Wokingham borough residents will have tested positive for Covid-19 since February 29.

The Public Health in Berkshire dashboard reports that there were 133 daily new cases reported on Sunday, December 27; nine on Boxing day, 58 on Christmas Day and 80 on Christmas Eve.

Reading borough reported 103 new cases on Sunday, December 27, six on Boxing Day, 37 on Christmas Day and 60 on Christmas Eve. The rate per 100,000 people was 461.1.

Bracknell Forest had 92 positive tests reported on Sunday, December 27, 12 on Boxing Day, 30 on Christmas Day and 72 on Christmas Eve. The rate per 100,000 people was 554.1.

Windsor and Maidenhead had 105 new cases on Sunday, December 27, 5 on Boxing Day, 47 on Christmas Day and 88 on Christmas Eve. The rate per 100,000 people was 468.9.

West Berkshire remains lower than the rest of the county, reporting 32 positive tests on Sunday, December 27, 2 on Boxing Day, 3 on Christmas Day, and 39 on Christmas Eve. The rate per 100,000 people was 340.8.