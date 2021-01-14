New bid rename Shinfield’s The Black Boy pub four years after locals reject plan

A FRESH bid to change the name of a 500-year-old pub has been launched four years after a previous attempt was rejected by locals.

Greene King says it will hold a vote a new name for The Black Boy pub in Shinfield, as it believes the name has racist connotations. The poll will offer a range of suggestions and the brewer says that ‘global issues’ mean the change is now imperative.

Back in 2017, Barons Pub Company – which runs the refurbished pub – wanted to change the name to The Shinfield Arms. However, at the time, managing director Clive Price said that locals did not want this.

However, things have changed and he now said: “We appreciate Greene King’s proactive move to change a number of Black Boy pub names across the country.

“We hope a name change will add to an even friendlier, inclusive and welcoming environment for our customers and we look forward to this positive move.”

This view was echoed by Nick Mackenzie, the CEO of Greene King.

“It is important to acknowledge our history but just as important to work proactively to eradicate racism in our society today,” he said.

“While the origins of these pub names are obscure what is clear is that there is a perception that they are linked with racism today and we want to make this positive change for the better.”

And the company said that the decision was made after extensive discussions, particularly noting the heritage of the pub, while wanting to be a champion of equality and diversity, increasing support for people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

He also said that Shinfield residents will be consulted.

“We’re keen to involve local people in this project and look forward to working with them to choose a new and inclusive name for these pubs so they remain at the heart of communities,” he said.

Greene King wants to rename two other Black Boy pubs, in Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, as well as a pub called The Black’s Head in Wirksworth.

There is no consensus as to how the name came to be in usage.