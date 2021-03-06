Wokingham.Today

Digital adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s Picture of Dorian Gray sees Stephen Fry team up with Joanna Lumley

by Phil Creighton0
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Picture of Dorian Gray

A SPECIAL digital adaptation of a classic Oscar Wilde play will see Stephen Fry team up with a wealth of famous faces next week.

The Picture of Dorian Gray is being performed in conjunction with Newbury’s The Watermill theatre and brings together the all-star cast for the modern adaptation, using social media and dating apps to tell the Faustian tale.

Joining Fry are, among others, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane and Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward.

Director Tamara Harvey said of the casting, “When trying to tell stories in Covid times, with very few resources and almost no time, the thing you need from your cast more even than talent is a spirit of collaboration, combined with patience, kindness and large doses of humour.

“Every member of our cast for Dorian Gray brought that and more.

“They are not only ridiculously talented but also – perhaps even more importantly – they’re all genuinely lovely people, which has made the making of this piece a joy.”

The Picture of Dorian Gray will utilise elements found in radio plays, films, documentaries as well as traditional theatrical techniques.

Audience members receive a screening link which will activate on their booked performance date for a 48-hour period.

Tickets are priced at £12 which will include a link to the production as well as a digital programme.

Closed captioning will be available for all dates during the run, with audio description available from 23-31 March.

Tickets for the production are currently on sale internationally, and can be purchased via pictureofdoriangray.com

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Two choirs team up to help celebrate centenary of Save The Children

Phil Creighton

IN THE COMMUNITY: Clasp Wokingham announces March activities

Guest contributor

‘They are suffering’ – meet the fashion expert from Finchampstead helping people in India

Taz Usher
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.