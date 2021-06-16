Wokingham.Today

A DAY of family fun is taking place at Barkham Village Hall next month, to raise money for Wokingham tot Dawson Gosling.

His mother, Nathalie Gosling, has arranged an afternoon of activities to help pay for vital surgery for the two-year-old.

Dawson has a rare form of cerebral palsy, and his family are fundraising for an operation and aftercare which will allow him to walk on his own.

“We hope this will be a wonderful event for the kids to have fun and raise funds at the same time,” Ms Gosling said.

There will be a bouncy castle, book and toy stalls, and a raffle, and the Sultan Balti Palace takeaway will be there to sell its Dawson Dish too.

The family fun day is taking place on Saturday, July 10 between noon and 2pm.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/DawsonCanDoIT