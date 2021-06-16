Wokingham.Today
by Charlotte King0
Dawson
Nathalie Gos and her son Dawson with one of his curries Picture: Andrew Batt

A DAY of family fun is taking place at Barkham Village Hall next month, to raise money for Wokingham tot Dawson Gosling.

His mother, Nathalie Gosling, has arranged an afternoon of activities to help pay for vital surgery for the two-year-old.

Dawson has a rare form of cerebral palsy, and his family are fundraising for an operation and aftercare which will allow him to walk on his own.

“We hope this will be a wonderful event for the kids to have fun and raise funds at the same time,” Ms Gosling said.

READ MORE: Wokingham Indian restaurant Sultan Balti Palace raises funds for Dawson’s operation with signature dish

There will be a bouncy castle, book and toy stalls, and a raffle, and the Sultan Balti Palace takeaway will be there to sell its Dawson Dish too.

The family fun day is taking place on Saturday, July 10 between noon and 2pm.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/DawsonCanDoIT

READ MORE

Related posts

RACHEL BRADLEY: It’s time to fall in love with local

Rachel Bradley

Mayor draws attention to Me2’s first ever raffle

Gemma Davidson

Community garden to be planted in Woodley town centre

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.