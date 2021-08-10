90-year-old’s amazing hot air balloon adventure to mark milestone birthday

A 90-year-old and his family had an amazing hot air balloon ride full of moving coincidences.

Ronnie Franklin leapt at the chance to fulfil a long-held ambition when asked for ideas to celebrate his 90th birthday.

The hot air balloon flying over Hurst

“He said he’d always thought it would be wonderful to go up in a hot air balloon. We all thought ‘my goodness’, but my dad was just game for it. He coped superbly,” said his daughter Pauline Ive of Hurst.

The ride, suspended under the huge balloon emblazoned with the words Happy Birthday, proved, by wonderful chance and changing winds, to have huge meaning for the family.

Pauline, her husband Tony, managing director of Wokingham-based software company Powertec, their sons Richard, 28, Tim, 26, and Chris, 22, and Pauline’s brother Graham, rose to the skies with Ronnie from Prospect Park at Reading.

It was thought they would be heading for Sonning.

But, said Pauline: “You have no idea where you are going to go. You’re at the mercy of the wind direction and speed. We flew over the Royal Berks Hospital and Reading University, heading east and then over the thatched Waterside pub at Woodley.

“We’re due to move from Hurst soon after 29 years, so it was very relevant and significant for us when we went over Dinton Pastures. Our son Chris is a senior sailing instructor at the activity centre there.”

The family in the air

Then more magic happened. Tony said: “We went over Hatchgate Farm going towards Wokingham, when suddenly the wind changed 90º to go north.”

Pauline added: “The wind shift took us really low over Hurst. It was just incredible for us five having lived in the village for 29 years. It was so special. A real gift. My dad, who lives in Tring, knows Hurst well from his visits with Mum to see us.

“We went over The Castle pub. My dad, a bowler, was particularly thrilled to see the bowling green. Then we were over St Nicholas Primary where Dad and Mum came to see our three at sports days and in plays.

“Our pilot Ravi was then looking for somewhere to land. At one stage we thought we’d come down next to our house in Broadcommon Road – we could see our chimneys, it was so exciting.”

A view of St Nicholas Hurst from the air

Residents came out of their houses to wave. Chris was shouting down suggestions on how an outdoor yoga class could improve their poses. “Some of those rooftops looked ridiculously close,” said Tony.

The balloon landed safely in a field behind The Green Man, 200 yards from the Ives’ home. The flyers were greeted by excited drinkers in the pub garden and other residents in the car park.

Ronnie was thrilled with his flight. For the whole family, it was poignant for many reasons. “It was like a fairy tale, a farewell to the village for us,” said Pauline.