How to get a £5.79 burger for just £2 at Burger King

BURGER KING is offering fast food fans the chance to enjoy one of its burgers worth £5.79 for just £2, thanks to a new app it has launched.

Called Burger Roulette, it offers the chance to buy a burger at a bargain price – but you won’t know what you’re going to get until the wheel is spun.

Participants pay £2 for a spin, and where the wheel lands, there is a burger they can enjoy.

There are nine bargain offers to be had.

The cheapest burger on the wheel is the Bacon Double Cheeseburger, which is usually £3.99, so even one spin will save £1.99.

Also up for grabs are the Chicken Royale, Crispy Chicken, Roadhouse Crispy Chicken, Steakhouse Angus Burger, Halloumi King, Bacon Double XL or the Whopper.

The biggest burger that fans could stand to get their hands on is the Double Whopper, which features an extra flame-grilled 100% beef patty, and is usually priced at around £5.79.

Sadly, the offer excludes plant-based or vegan options.

The offer is only available Monday to Friday, and entry is via the Burger King app which is available for both Android or Apple phones. It is redeemable in-store, at drive-thrus and Click & Collect orders, including the Wokingham branch or, in Reading, the Friar Street branch.

The wheel can be spun until Sunday, September 12.

Soco Nunez, Brand and Communications Director, Burger King UK said: “Our latest deal combines fun with feasting, and we’re confident its every burger lover’s dream. We know our adventurous fans are going to love having a spin on the wheel, as with nine iconic and delicious burgers in the line-up, they really can’t lose.”

The Burger King app can be downloaded via Google Play here or App Store here.