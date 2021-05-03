95% of retailers in Reading have reopened

FOLLOWING the recent change in coronavirus restrictions, Reading UK says it is good news to see town centres bustling again — but they must reopen safely.

Earlier this month, ‘non-essential’ retailers and services opened their doors to the public as lockdown restrictions eased slightly.

According to Reading UK, 95% of Reading town centre’s retailers are now open, and footfall last Monday was similar to a busy Saturday pre-pandemic.

Adam Jacobs, Reading UK chair, said: “It is heartening to see Reading town centre open and customers returning, rediscovering and supporting our local businesses.

“Thank you to everyone for your support, to those retail staff who have worked throughout the pandemic, and to everyone who has helped get the town open again.”