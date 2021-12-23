Wokingham.Today

A SURVEY by retailer Menkind has revealed what its customers really think about the festive season.

Gadgets were crowned best item to receive in a Secret Santa, with 26% of respondents preferring to open a random but possibly useful gift than something from any other category.

In second place was thoughtful, personalised items, favoured by 18% of those surveyed. Books and home-made gifts are to be avoided by those seeking Secret Santa success this year, with less than 3% considering them acceptable.

The survey also answered some other burning seasonal questions.

Christmas shopping is an all-year round activity for 34% of Menkind customers, who like to look for savings in their present buying.

Mid-December was voted by 32% of people as the best time to put up Christmas decorations, although 7% claimed to start on November 1.

When it comes to alcohol, 80% of Menkind customers said they will be drinking over the festive period.

The Christmas tipple of choice is a bottle of bubbly, with champagne and prosecco being enjoyed by 14% of participants.

And while the majority said that they would enjoy an alcoholic drink over Christmas, 20% said that they would stay off the booze this year.

By far the most acceptable items for re-gifting are wines and spirits, with two-thirds of those questioned agreeing that passing on an unwanted bottle is fine. Chocolates, sweets and books also scored highly.

Nothing is off the table when it comes to re-gifting habits though – 9% said they’d move on a family heirloom and 4% said they’d happily do so with underwear.

