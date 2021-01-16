A booklet of sunshine launched to help with mental health

A MENTAL health booklet for children and young people has been relaunched — and it is now available online.

The Little Blue Book of Sunshine, co-created by Berkshire West and East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Groups and young people, aims to help teenagers by sharing lots of tips on how to deal with many problems, such as anxiety, body image, relationships and anger.

It also includes information about where to get help when they need it.

Dr Johan Zylstra, GP and clinical lead for children and young people at Berkshire West CCG, said: “The last few months have been hard for us all, but it’s been particularly difficult for our young people.

“We’re really pleased to be re-launching this booklet. It’s so important that our young people know that help is out there and also that that there are a variety of things they can do to help improve their mental health if they start to feel anxious or stressed.”

Janette Fullwood, head of children, young people and families at East Berkshire CCG, said: “It is important that children have the confidence to know what to do if they are feeling down, anxious or stressed out.

“Talking to people they trust can make a big difference and this booklet provides reassurance that there is help out there.”

Residents can download a copy on the Berkshire West and East Berkshire CCG websites. It is also available in Apple Books and Google Play Books.