A celebration of pumpkins from Wokingham Horticultural Association

Wokingham’s second Annual Pumpkin Extravaganza was held on Hallowe’en at the Horticultural Association’s Ormonde Road Trading Store which had been decorated for the occasion.

Lovingly grown massive pumpkins began arriving during the morning for their weigh in.

The heaviest pumpkin, at 39.9kg had been grown by Ormonde Road allotmenteer Terry Miller.

He said the secret of his success was good ground preparation and using plenty of ‘muck’.

The ‘waist measurement’ of his pumpkin was a whopping 167cm.

In the domestic classes, young exhibitor sisters Jessica and Charlotte Lambert were congratulated by the judge for their decorated fairy cakes while Sheila McKeand’s gingerbread and Pauline MacBrayne’s Apple Cake also came out tops.

Prizes were awarded to Rachael Norwood for her plum jam with ginger and cinnamon, and to Doreen Hogston for her pear and ginger chutney

There were nine exhibits in the decorated pumpkin class. Best in Show was Terry Miller’s superbly carved scary pumpkin which he later donated to a local street party.

Two of a Kind winner Marek Lokuciewski had entered a pair of beautiful Crown Prince squash grown on his allotment and Paul Jarvis won the specimen flower class with his allotment-grown dahlia.

WHA Chairman Lindsey Payne said that the association has been endeavouring to get back to as near normal as possible and now have five shows this year under their belt, which is amazing given the covid situation.

Outings have also returned for the group and they’ll be taking a coach party to Glow at Wisley on December 5, and to Blenheim for the Christmas market and lights on December 8.

More details can be found on the website (www.w-h-a.org.uk) as well as a set of photos from the Pumpkin Extravaganza taken by WHA friend and Camera Club member Graham Breadmore.

WHA’s enthusiastic Craft Group have continued knitting, sewing and crocheting fantastic items during lockdowns and will be taking their wares, which also include hand-made Christmas wreaths, potted hyacinths and dried flower bouquets, plus jams and pickled onions to their stall at the Wokingham Winter Carnival on Sunday, November 28. You will also find them at the WADE Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 27.

If you would like to get in touch with WHA, please email Janet at wha-general@outlook.com

Pauline MacBrayne