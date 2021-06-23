A chance to thank carers

RESIDENTS at a Lower Earley care home thanked staff for their work, during last week’s National Carers Week.

Austen House celebrated the annual event with a summer party in the garden.

Residents also created handmade cards and letters for carers with a small thank you gift.

This year, the theme was making caring visible and valued. It aimed to shine a light on all people who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

Manager Natsayi Dunira said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers with a summer party in our garden this year, and to be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends back again, while adhering to government guidance, of course.

“It really does feel like life is getting back to normal now that we can have events and entertainment again.

“Everyone has had such a fantastic day, we’re all so happy to be able to see each other face to face.”