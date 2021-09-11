A day of colour thanks to Reading Pride

COLOUR, noise, entertainment and food all made up last weekend’s Reading Pride celebrations.

The Love Unites Festival gave individuals the chance to show their support for the LGBT+ community and the ongoing camping for equality.

Crowds made their way to Queens Walk on Saturday, before heading to King’s Meadow for the main event.

In all, an estimated 14,000 people took part in the day.

Martin Cooper, CEO of Reading Pride, said: “What a super event we had this year, and it wouldn’t have happened without all of you.

“The past 18 months have been challenging for everyone, so we were thrilled that we were able

to put on this event, with the majority of the planning done since July 19.”

Acts on the main stage included B*Witched, Daniel Molyneaux, Danny Mellin, and Carter the Bandit.

The Pride aLive stage featured special performances from Mother Pluckers, Hatty Taylor, Wherewithal and Tara Deane.

And on the PrideXtra Cabaret stage included drag artists Dr Bev and Grace Anatomy to entertain the crowd.

Crowds enjoying the music at Reading Pride Picture: Dijana Capan

Thames Water showed its support, including installing a special drain cover that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

And team members attended the festival with a hydro station to keep everyone hydrated.

Mr Cooper added that this year’s Pride will be a “year to remember”.

“Pride is important globally, not just in Reading, it’s to show people that there are like-minded people around and that it’s OK to be yourself,” he said.

“There is safety in numbers, and with Reading Pride ever growing in size, more people should recognise they’re not alone should they have felt they needed to hide their true self, and hiding one’s truth is a very sad state to be in.”

Fun at Reading Pride Picture: Dijana Capan

Mr Cooper went on to thank everyone who attended and supported the event.

He said: “Whether it was sponsorships, supporters, marketplace traders, hosts and entertainers, funfair and more, to the dedicated volunteers and committee members that worked tirelessly to put everything together, thank you.”

For more details, log on to: readingpride.co.uk