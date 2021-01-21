A Devine donation: Freight provider lends a helping hand to local hospice charity

A LOCAL hospice is now even more Covid-secure, thanks to a freight provider’s charitable donation.

Priority Freight, which is based in London Heathrow, has donated 180,000 medical masks to multiple charities affected by the coronavirus pandemic – including Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

This is the company’s largest-ever donation, which has cost more than £100,000, and will see masks delivered to 30 organisations across Europe.

Mike Spellman, general manager at Heathrow, said: “To make such a sizeable and useful donation to such fantastic and deserving charities was a real personal delight for myself and the Heathrow staff.

“In such difficult and uncertain times, the generosity of the company is outshone only by the inspiring work these organisations do in the most challenging circumstances.

“While all eyes are on more global issues, to be able to make such major local donations is humbling.”

Neal Williams, group managing director at Priority Freight, added: “Having fought hard to get our company back into a strong position this year, we wanted to give something back to people who literally spend every hour of every working day, helping those in need.

“We asked our team members at our offices across Europe for suggestions on where to donate some much-needed medical supplies and were delighted with the response.”