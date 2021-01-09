A festive feast for Berkshire charities

SIX charities across Berkshire enjoyed a festive feast, thanks to a supermarket chain.

Aldi, which has branches in Earley and Wokingham town, donated an estimated 1,600 meals on Christmas Eve.

It paired its stores with local charities, community groups and food banks to make the most of unsold fresh and chilled food after stores closed for the Christmas break.

Around 210 tonnes of food were donated throughout the UK, with more than 500,000 meals donated and over 750 UK causes benefitting from the initiative in total.

Aldi said this is its largest to date and helped more than six charitable causes in Berkshire at a time when more people are experiencing financial hardship and food insecurity due to Covid-19.

This year, for the first time, the initiative also extended to New Year’s Eve, when Aldi expects to donate a further 200,000 meals to charitable causes across the country.

Aldi worked with Neighbourly to prioritise donations to charities and community groups focused on feeding children over the school holidays.

Luke Peech, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We’re proud to support good causes in Berkshire this festive period, helping them to provide fresh and filling meals over the Christmas period.

“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re really pleased to have extended the initiative, so we can do what we can for those in need within the community in what was an incredibly tough year for so many.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Sadly, this festive season has been the busiest on record for the nation’s charities and food banks.

“I’m sure Aldi’s donation has been a lifeline for many.”