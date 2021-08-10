A-LEVELS 2021: 95% of St Joseph’s College pupils achieve A*-C grades

VIRTUALLY all students at St Joseph’s College in Reading achieved A*-C grades at A-levels this year.

In all, 95% of the results fell into this category, 27% achieved A*s, and over a third of students had A*/A grades, meaning they can go on to their preferred choice of university.

The College said that the courses and universities chosen by their pupils is extremely exciting, proving that no one route fits all.

Students can look forward to studying courses ranging from law to medicinal chemistry, from mechanical engineering to creative music technology, at universities from Nottingham to Southampton, from Sussex to Warwick.

The school says it is proud of the other skills that they have learned while studying at the Upper Redlands Road school, which will equip them for success at university and beyond.

This has seen students join the CAFOD Youth Leadership scheme, taking part in Young Enterprise programme, or completing the Extended project Qualification.

Andrew Colpus, the outgoing headmaster of St Joseph’s, said: “I am delighted to congratulate our students on a superb set of exam results that are a true reflection of their hard work.

“I recognise that this has been a challenging year, with our students facing much uncertainty due to Covid-19. I am extremely proud of all that they have achieved and wish them the best of luck as they move on to the next stage of their education.”

He added: “I would also like to recognise and thank our remarkable staff, who have guided our students through an unpredictable year and supported them every step of the way.”

Adelle Antony, who gained three A* grades in mathematics, art and biology, and an A* in EPQ, said she is really pleased with her results.

“I’m really surprised, in a good way, to have got the results I did, although it was hard to motivate yourself to study during lockdown, I’m so happy with what I got,” she said.

Adelle will be continuing her education at the University of Reading to study art and psychology.

She said she is looking forward to celebrating with her friends and going out for a meal today.

Charlotte Cassano, who received two A* grades in drama and business, an A in music, and an A* in EPQ, explained her excitement for her results.

She said: “It was really difficult during lockdown to study, especially for music and drama, but I am so pleased I got the grades I wanted.”

She is going on to study business management at the University of Sussex.

She said: “I can’t wait to go out with my friends today, we’re planning on going out for some food and drinks to celebrate our results together.”