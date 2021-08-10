Abbey School A Levels 2021

STUDENTS in Reading have achieved “outstanding” A-level results this year, a report from The Abbey Sixth Form has said.

Pupils at the Kendrick Road school received “stellar” grades today after facing a range of challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly three quarters (70%) of grades achieved were A*-A.

Will le Fleming, head of The Abbey School, said: “We are delighted for our students who have shown tenacity and flexibility in their learning, which has been recognised in these excellent exam results.

“The experiences they have faced and the challenges they have overcome during this extraordinary period will serve them well as they start preparing for life at university.”

Year 13 student Elizabeth was awarded one A* and two As today and will go on to study history at University College London (UCL).

Fellow pupil, Jenny, achieved three A*s in history, maths and Spanish and is heading to the University of Oxford to read history.

Other students are also preparing to go to universities including King’s College London, the University of Manchester, and the University of Edinburgh.

Mr le Fleming added: “My warmest thanks go to our devoted teaching staff – without them, these results would not have been possible.

“Their sheer passion and love of their subjects is evident whether face-to-face or in remote teaching, and their tireless efforts to support our students are inspirational.”