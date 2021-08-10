A-LEVELS 2021: All students at Forest School achieve at least three A-level passes

STUDENTS at The Forest School in Winnersh have achieved at least three A-level passes.

Headteacher Shirley Austin said that the school had followed exam board grading criteria and a robust procedure to ensure that its marks were quality assured and well-judged.

Highlights included seeing all students sitting further maths receive an A* grade, all chemistry students achieving either A* or A, and all students who sat biology achieve A*-C.

Ms Austin said that the overall results have remained good and students have had positive outcomes, with four in five students successfully securing first choice places at university.

Others will go on to apprenticeships, work placements or taking advantage of the opening travel corridors with gap year plans.

Overall, 42% of pupils had A*-B grades.

The school wanted to congratulate Michael Linder who has achieved three A* grades and one A grade.

Other students of merit were:

Yusuf Adio – A/A/A

Hishaam Ashraf – A*/A*/A

Marcus Bailey – A*/A*/A*

Lewis Boulter – A*/A/A

Kaamil Khan – A/A/A

Luke Lobato – A*/A*/A*

Harry Maple – A*/A*/A

Alexander Lenon – A/B/Distinction

Joe Close, Jordan Graham, Alfie McGlennon and Joe Turner – A/A/B

“Congratulations to all students and staff, this has been another unique and, at times, tumultuous year and yet this cohort has shown their capacity to deal with this challenge and their hard work and dedication,” Ms Austin said.

“I also want to emphasise how proud I am of my dedicated team of sixth form teachers, led by Mrs Collins; their desire to go the extra mile to help every student is humbling and incredible.

“The school culture teaches each student to ASPIRE, (aspire, safe, prepared, independent, respectful and excellent) in this case we can add resilience to the list of character traits they have shown. We wish them all the best for the future, whatever they choose to do.”