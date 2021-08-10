Wokingham.Today

A-LEVELS 2021: All students at Forest School achieve at least three A-level passes

by Phil Creighton0
Forest School
Forest School students from left to right: Joe Turner, Marcus Bailey, Lewis Boulter and Michael Linder.

STUDENTS at The Forest School in Winnersh have achieved at least three A-level passes.

Headteacher Shirley Austin said that the school had followed exam board grading criteria and a robust procedure to ensure that its marks were quality assured and well-judged.

Highlights included seeing all students sitting further maths receive an A* grade, all chemistry students achieving either A* or A, and all students who sat biology achieve A*-C.

Ms Austin said that the overall results have remained good and students have had positive outcomes, with four in five students successfully securing first choice places at university.

Others will go on to apprenticeships, work placements or taking advantage of the opening travel corridors with gap year plans.

Overall, 42% of pupils had A*-B grades.

The school wanted to congratulate Michael Linder who has achieved three A* grades and one A grade.

Other students of merit were:

Yusuf Adio – A/A/A

Hishaam Ashraf – A*/A*/A

Marcus Bailey – A*/A*/A*

Lewis Boulter – A*/A/A

Kaamil Khan – A/A/A

Luke Lobato – A*/A*/A*

Harry Maple – A*/A*/A

Alexander Lenon – A/B/Distinction

Joe Close, Jordan Graham, Alfie McGlennon and Joe Turner – A/A/B

“Congratulations to all students and staff, this has been another unique and, at times, tumultuous year and yet this cohort has shown their capacity to deal with this challenge and their hard work and dedication,” Ms Austin said.

“I also want to emphasise how proud I am of my dedicated team of sixth form teachers, led by Mrs Collins; their desire to go the extra mile to help every student is humbling and incredible.

“The school culture teaches each student to ASPIRE, (aspire, safe, prepared, independent, respectful and excellent) in this case we can add resilience to the list of character traits they have shown. We wish them all the best for the future, whatever they choose to do.” 

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

The bells ring out across Wokingham once again after Covid-19 paused physical church services

Phil Creighton

Wokingham’s Youth Council holds its inaugural meeting

Charlotte King

Police to enforce stop and searches after double stabbing in Tilehurst on Saturday

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.