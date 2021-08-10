Blessed Hugh Faringdon A Levels 2021

Blessed Hugh Faringdon students gathered to collect their A-level results

A-level students from Blessed Hugh Faringdon School have been praised for their academic achievements.

The Reading-based school had 65% of its pupils achieve A* to B grades and 79% gain grades A* to C.

Headmaster Dr Simon Uttley, said he is “immensely proud” of what the students achieved after such an unprecedented year.

“Students and their families have all had to adapt to considerable disruption throughout the pandemic,” he said.

“Over a third of the grades achieved by our students are top A* to A grades and 65% A* to B grades, opening up greater choices or career paths and university destinations, wholly deserved.”