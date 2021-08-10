A-LEVELS 2021: Bracknell and Wokingham College students celebrate top marks

STUDENTS at Bracknell and Wokingham College are celebrating top marks today as their A-level journey comes to an end.

The 61 students who received their qualifications achieved a 99% pass rate.

The sociology and media studies departments saw a 100% pass rate once again, and 80% of law students secured A*-B grades.

Sally Dicketts CBE, chief executive of Active Learning, said: “Congratulations to all students who received their A-level and level 3 qualifications today.

“It has been a difficult 18 months for all of you who have studied under covid conditions.

“But for those of you who have stuck with it and worked hard in a focused planned manner, you will now receive some great results to enable you to move onto the next stage of your life.

She added: “I wish you all the very best of luck for your future endeavours and if you are unsure of your next steps please do not hesitate to contact us at Activate Learning as we would be delighted to help you further.”

Caitlin Kalisz

Caitlin Kalisz, who achieved A*AA in maths, physics and further maths, said she feels really pleased with her results after struggling during her AS levels.

“I am proud of myself that I managed to bring [my grades] up,” she said.

Caitlin will now head to King’s College London to study Physics and plans to do a masters degree afterwards.

“Coming [to Bracknell & Wokingham College] was the best choice I made because I felt so supported,” she added. “I don’t think I would have gotten the grades I did if I hadn’t come here.”

Charlotte Johnson

Another student, Charlotte Johnson, is also celebrating after finding out she got two As and one A* in media, photography and sociology.

She said A-levels have been tough but she has enjoyed her college experience.

“There was a really tough bit obviously,” Charlotte said, “and we didn’t have any idea what was going on.

“But I’ve loved it [at Bracknell & Wokingham College]. The atmosphere is grown up and the teaching is [great] — it feels like the teachers actually enjoy it.”

Now, she is heading to Loughborough University to study media and communications for four years.

Conor Ball

Conor Ball, who achieved three As and a B in politics, history, psychology and the Extended Project Qualification, said it feels strange to get his results.

“I’m really happy but it’s taken a while to get here,” he said. “I started at another sixth form and didn’t enjoy it, so came here in September.

“It’s been a good experience in the college and I’ve found some good friends along the way.”

Connor is heading to the University of Birmingham to study history and philosophy.

Nadine Raaths

Fellow Year 13 student Nadine Raaths, who achieved AAA in physics, maths and chemistry, also said she felt shocked finishing her A-levels.

“I feel like I did more of my own learning with online classes,” she said. “Overall, it was really stressful but in the end, all of my hard work paid off.”

Now, she is embarking on an apprenticeship with Jaguar Landrover in software engineering.

“It’s a great opportunity and a big apprenticeship, and when I applied I didn’t think I was going to get it,” Nadine added.

“I’m shocked because I moved to England three years ago hoping for a great opportunity, and it’s becoming a reality and these opportunities motivate me more to work harder.”