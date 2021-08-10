A-LEVELS 2021: Bulmershe pupils celebrate a bumper crop of top grades

WOODLEY pupils achieved a bumper crop of top grades in this year’s A-levels.

Students at The Bulmershe School have been praised by their headteacher, Amanda Woodfin, for receiving “fabulous” results after two years of study interrupted by covid.

“These outcomes are a result of the real determination, resilience and hard work that has been invested in such a challenging year,” she said.

“Year 13, you have been incredible [and] we are very proud of you all!

“Again, I would like to express my thanks to all the students, staff and parents for their tireless support and dedication in gaining these results.”

A whole host of students achieved top grades and now plan to study at their chosen universities this September.

This includes Benjamin who will study Computer Science at the University of Reading after achieving AAA in chemistry, geography and maths, and Zoha who received A*AA in business studies, criminology and psychology today and will read Midwifery at Oxford Brookes University

Other Bulmershe School pupils are planning to attend the university in Exeter, Durham, Bath and Manchester.

All departments at the school sit in the top 25% of schools and colleges nationally following this year’s A-level results.

Ms Woodfin added: “We wish all of Year 13 good luck with their next endeavours and thank them for their many contributions to school life here at Bulmershe.”