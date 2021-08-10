Wokingham.Today

A-LEVELS 2021: Celebrations after a year of isolation and bubbles for LVS Ascot

LVS AScot
Pupils from LVS Ascot celebrate their A-levels

CELEBRATIONS are in order for LVS Ascot pupils as they receive their A-level results after a year of “isolation and bubbles”.

Students at the London Road school achieved a pass rate of 98% this year.

Principal Christine Cunniffee said she is very pleased with the Year 13 group.

“I am enormously proud of the hard work our sixth form pupils have put in, and that is reflected in their results,” she said.

“We have seen some outstanding high grades for individuals and some who have exceeded their expectations.

“I want to thank our dedicated body of teaching staff who have shown resilience and commitment that has ensured the continuity of education that has supported our pupils to achieve their best.”

LVS Ascot
Students at LVS Ascot have returned to the school to collect their grades

Year 13 pupil Matty said studying during the coronavirus pandemic has been a big learning curve.

“Believe in yourself, have confidence and you can do whatever you want to do,” he said.

Fellow student Charlie, who came in to collect his results with his mother today, plans to take on a degree level apprenticeship next.

LVS Ascot
It’s been a day of celebration for LVS Ascot pupils

When asked what her highlight of Charlie’s time at school was, his mother said: “You’ve had really good support and I think you’re going to miss that.”

