A-LEVELS 2021: Celebrations at Luckley House as students achieve their grades

CELEBRATIONS are in order for Luckley House students as nearly a third achieve the top grade in their A-levels this year.

Heidi L with her A-level results at Luckley House

In total, 93.2% of students achieved grades A*-C, with more than 32% being awarded A*s.

More than 33% also achieved As and pupils are now busy preparing for their next steps.

Every single drama student achieved an A*, and all art, geography music and chemistry students received A*-A grades.

Areti Bizior, headteacher at Luckley House, said: “I am so proud of our student’s achievements.

“Throughout their A-level studies, despite the incredibly difficult conditions, they have worked so hard and remained 100% committed to achieving their very best.

“Credit must also go to the wonderful teachers at Luckley who have supported the students throughout the past two years, with innovative and creative ways of ensuring that first-class teaching and learning continued, even when we couldn’t be together in the classroom.”

Poppy, the head girl at Luckley House, celebrates her A-level results

Poppy P, Luckley’s head girl, said the past two years have taught her year group some life-long lessons.

“We’ve learnt a lot about resilience and determination to get these good results,” she said. “And as a year group, we’ve become so close during such difficult times and the friendships we’ve got are ones we’ll keep forever, no matter where we go.”

“As a whole, we’ve realised how hard you need to work to get these results.”

Poppy, who achieved A*, A*, B in PE, biology and geography, said she is looking forward to going to Exeter University to study Sport and Exercise Science next month.

“I’m really relieved,” she said. “I was nervous last night but I feel like we’ve all worked so hard for these results and it’s such an achievement.”

Lauren H checks her A-level results at Luckley House

Fellow student Lauren H said she is excited to start an apprenticeship in project management construction, after achieving A*, A*, A in drama, geography and psychology.

“I’m going from being a full-time student to having a full-time job and doing a degree with it,” she said. “I’m really excited but it’s really nerve-wracking.”

Abi Y celebrates her A-level results at Luckley House

Abi Y, who achieved three A*s in drama, business and English Literature, is now due to start a foundation year in acting at Read College.

“It’s been such a difficult two years because our whole sixth form experience has been affected by covid,” she said. “But rather than it just being a sense of relief, there’s a sense of togetherness and celebration.

“We’re all so happy to see where everyone is going and what everyone has achieved.”

Kayleigh W also achieved three A*s in psychology, geography and drama and is looking forward to studying Psychology at the University of Southampton in September.

She said was “ecstatic” when she got her results and did not expect top marks.

“I was really shocked and really happy because it’s all been so unknown,” she said.