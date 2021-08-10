Wokingham.Today

A-LEVELS 2021: Denefield pupils gain places at universities, apprenticeships and jobs

by Laura Scardarella0
Denefield School
Denefield School students celebrate

DENEFIELD School pupils are leaving with their heads held high as 87% of students received A* to C grades on A-level results day.

Students gained places at top universities and apprenticeships with leading employers, including Microsoft.

Over 90% received an offer from their first choice university. 

Of those applicants from the Tilehurst school, 44% secured places at the Russell Group universities with 66% going to university in September.

Some of those students include Zoe, who received four A*s and is going on to read medicine at the University of Birmingham.

Olivia also gained four A*s and has secured a place at the University of Exeter to read law.

And film student Megan, who gained four A*s is going on to further her movie-making skills at the University of Winchester. 

A further 10% have confirmed apprenticeship places and 19% of pupils are going directly into employment.

The remaining 5% of Denefield students have either deferred entry to university or are taking a gap year.

“I am immensely proud of all of our year 13 students, who have achieved excellent results during such a challenging time,” assistant head Andrew Binnington said.

“They have all worked incredibly hard during the past two years and deserve every success. 

“Today is all about destinations, and I am delighted that our students are able to move into the next phases of their lives with confidence.”

Related posts

HARRY’S WORLD: To holiday or not to holiday?

Staff Writer

Fair’s fair to overcome Covid

Charlotte King

Crowthorne pen pals spread festive cheer

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.