A-LEVELS 2021: Denefield pupils gain places at universities, apprenticeships and jobs

DENEFIELD School pupils are leaving with their heads held high as 87% of students received A* to C grades on A-level results day.

Students gained places at top universities and apprenticeships with leading employers, including Microsoft.

Over 90% received an offer from their first choice university.

Of those applicants from the Tilehurst school, 44% secured places at the Russell Group universities with 66% going to university in September.

Some of those students include Zoe, who received four A*s and is going on to read medicine at the University of Birmingham.

Olivia also gained four A*s and has secured a place at the University of Exeter to read law.

And film student Megan, who gained four A*s is going on to further her movie-making skills at the University of Winchester.

A further 10% have confirmed apprenticeship places and 19% of pupils are going directly into employment.

The remaining 5% of Denefield students have either deferred entry to university or are taking a gap year.

“I am immensely proud of all of our year 13 students, who have achieved excellent results during such a challenging time,” assistant head Andrew Binnington said.

“They have all worked incredibly hard during the past two years and deserve every success.

“Today is all about destinations, and I am delighted that our students are able to move into the next phases of their lives with confidence.”