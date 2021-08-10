A-LEVELS 2021: Emmbrook School head says students should be proud of their results

EMMBROOK School is busy celebrating its Year 13s today, as they collect their A-level results after two years of covid-impacted learning.

Headteacher Nick McSweeney said pupils should be proud of their results following months of “unprecedented disruption”.

He said: “Following the very rigorous teacher assessed grading process, which has drawn on a wide range of evidence to enable teachers to determine grades, I believe that today’s outstanding results fairly reflect the remarkable efforts of our students and their strong desire to succeed.”

As students now prepare to progress on to the next stage of their studies, Mr McSweeney said they are all gearing up to take on different challenges.

He said: “At The Emmbrook we value the achievements of each and every student and the opportunities that are now before them, from those taking up places on courses at many of the UK’s top universities, including Oxford, to those who are pursuing their career aspirations through high-quality apprenticeships.

“I am so pleased that we were able to welcome back our students this morning to collect their results in person, so that we could share the moment with them and acknowledge the fruits of their hard work and determination.”

Pupils who collected their grades this morning also shared their thoughts on the occasion.

Charlie Williams collects his results at Emmbrook School

Charlie Williams said: “It’s been a challenging year but I feel it’s been one with great opportunities and full of great memories.”

Fellow student Katie Hampton added: “An unpredictable year that really showed our resilience and determination brought us together as a year group.”

Katie Hampton celebrates her A-level results at The Emmbrook School

David Constable, head of sixth form, said he also hopes his students are proud of what they have achieved.

“This year group has had a number of challenges thrown at them [and] to come through all of those obstacles and to achieve an outstanding set of results is evidence of the quality of students,” he explained.

“We are sure they will go on to be successful in the future and can’t wait to hear how the class of 2021 progresses from this point onwards. Best of luck in the future.”