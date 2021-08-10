A-LEVELS 2021: Little Heath pupils prepare for university and apprenticeships

SUCCESSFUL pupils at Little Heath School have secured places at top universities, one of them being the University of Oxford.

Staff at the Tilehurst-based school said this year group had a sixth form experience “like no other” demonstrating determination and commitment throughout their two years.

Little Heath School students

Students have gained places at universities including Oxford, Warwick and Southampton.

And some are taking on apprenticeships such as mechanical engineering with Ridge and Partners LLP and the NHS.

Headteacher David Ramsden said: “We would like to thank our teachers, leaders and support staff who have worked meticulously throughout the moderating processes prior to submitting results to the exam boards.

“We are proud of each and every one of our students and their achievements this year and would like to wish them every success in their next adventures.”