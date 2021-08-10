A-LEVELS 2021: Reading College student Paddy prepares for Oxford University

STUDENTS from Reading College were pleased with their A-level results and can now start preparing for their next steps.

College staff congratulated its 50 students who passed their qualifications with the geography, history and physics departments maintaining a 100% pass rate for the second consecutive year.

Sally Dicketts CBE, chief executive of Activate Learning which runs the Kings Road college, said: “Congratulations to all students who received their A-level and Level 3 qualifications today.

“It has been a difficult 18 months for all of you who have studied under COVID conditions,” she said.

“But for those of you who have stuck with it and worked hard in a focused planned manner, you will now receive some great results to enable you to move onto the next stage of your life.

Ms Dicketts added: “I wish you all the very best of luck for your future endeavors and if you are unsure of your next steps please do not hesitate to contact us at Activate Learning as we would be delighted to help you further.”

Paddy Ryce is preparing to go to Oxford for university

Paddy Ryce was one of the college’s top performers, achieving three A*s in geography, history and sociology.

He will be going on to learn history at Somerville College at the University of Oxford.

Paddy explained he got into history once he started studying it at college.

He said: “I really appreciated the freedom offered by college after studying GCSEs at school and I particularly liked the equal split of being taught by teachers, along with independent learning.”

Isabelle Carter, who gained two As in psychology and English language and literature, plus a starred distinction in applied law, is going on to study law with criminology at Manchester University.

Isabelle said she is “so pleased” to have got her first choice university.

“I am thinking of becoming a solicitor but will see where university takes me. My first year at college was really good but then the Covid-19 pandemic came along,” she said.

“Studying online was tricky, but we were lucky to have great resources and our teachers were really helpful and supportive.”

Isabelle Carter and Tayon Hickey celebrate their grades

Tayon Hickey achieved grade three As in biology, politics and sociology and will be studying Politics and International Relations at the University of Nottingham.

Tayon said: “I would like to go into Foreign Development and help build infrastructure in low economically developed countries but will see what happens when I go to university.

“I really enjoyed the first year at college however, the second year was pretty challenging with the pandemic but I found the teachers really encouraging and supportive.”

Ayush Shrestha, gained a place at Kings College, London, after receiving two As in maths and business studies.

He said the results were exactly what he wanted and that he’ll be celebrating his success with his family tonight.

Ayush said: “It’s been really good studying at Reading College, I have loved having the independence and all the teachers are always there when I needed it and were supportive over the past two years.”