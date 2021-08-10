John Madejski Academy A Levels 2021

PUPILS at Whitley-based John Madejski Academy have been praised for their resilience during this year’s unusual A-level studies.

The school specialises in sports and performing arts, and headteacher Louise Baker expressed her excitement for pupils saying she is “incredibly proud” of their A-level and BTEC results.

She said: “The resilience, motivation and ambition they have shown has been so admirable in such testing times.

Pupil Anna Caldwell will be going on to Leeds University to study law, which Bryan Ndah is also going to learn at Birmingham University.

Medicine student Cira Bartlett is off to Queens University in Belfast and Mia Thompson will be going to further her studies at Anglia Ruskin University taking on forensic science.

And it’s not just UK based universities, Rhiannon Stewart will be embarking on her next adventure in education as she heads to Harvard University in the USA.

Mrs Baker added: “Their destinations speak for themselves and many of our students have managed their studies with high-performance sport and still managed to secure fantastic results on and off the pitch and court.”