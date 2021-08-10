Wokingham.Today

A-LEVELS 2021: Resilence of John Madejski Academy pupils highlighted by head

by Laura Scardarella
JOhn Madejski Academy
Anna Caldwell is going to Leeds University to study Law

John Madejski Academy A Levels 2021

PUPILS at Whitley-based John Madejski Academy have been praised for their resilience during this year’s unusual A-level studies.

The school specialises in sports and performing arts, and headteacher Louise Baker expressed her excitement for pupils saying she is “incredibly proud” of their A-level and BTEC results.

She said: “The resilience, motivation and ambition they have shown has been so admirable in such testing times. 

Brian Ndah John Madejski Academy
Bryan Ndah off to Birmingham University to study Law

Pupil Anna Caldwell will be going on to Leeds University to study law, which Bryan Ndah is also going to learn at Birmingham University.

John Madejski Academy
Cira Bartlett off to Queens University, Belfast to study medicine, Mia Thompson to Anglia Ruskin University to study Forensic Science

Medicine student Cira Bartlett is off to Queens University in Belfast and Mia Thompson will be going to further her studies at Anglia Ruskin University taking on forensic science.

And it’s not just UK based universities, Rhiannon Stewart will be embarking on her next adventure in education as she heads to Harvard University in the USA.

Mrs Baker added: “Their destinations speak for themselves and many of our students have managed their studies with high-performance sport and still managed to secure fantastic results on and off the pitch and court.”

JOhn Madejski Academy
Rhiannon Stewart off to Harvard University in the United States

