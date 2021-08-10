A-LEVELS 2021: ‘Stellar’ students celebrate 100% pass rate at Reading Blue Coat School

READING Blue Coat School is celebrating “stellar” A-level results this year, as it waves its Year 13s off to university.

Pupils at the Sonning school achieved a 100% pass rate this year, and 91% are now gearing up to head to their chosen universities next month.

Seven out of 10 grades awarded were A*-A, with four out of the 10 being top marks.

Headteacher Pete Thomas said: “The step up from GCSE studies to A-level is significant for any group of sixth form students, but especially so for this cohort, who have had so much disruption during their sixth form journey.

“We are delighted, therefore, that our pupils have done so well, even compared to an uninterrupted year.

“Our congratulations to our students, to our excellent staff and to our parents who have been an even more integral part of this A-level journey.”

Nearly 90% of grades awarded were between A* and B, too.

Deputy head Rob Tidbury added: “‘I am very proud of the hard work and dedication of our pupils and staff throughout the challenging past two years.

“The hard work and dedication has allowed them to rightly achieve the results they deserve.”

Student Lucy Dawson achieved two A*s and one A in biology, psychology and PE this year.

She said: “I’m completely shocked. I am so happy and completely didn’t expect this.

“From September, I will be studying Adult Mental Health Nursing at the University of Birmingham, so I’m really excited for that.”

Fellow pupil Maddy Sharratt, who studied drama, Latin and English, added: “I’m feeling really good about my results.

“My friends and I were reluctant to organise any sort of celebration as we didn’t want to jinx anything, but we’re going to head into Reading and later I will get a Chinese with my family – it’s our little tradition when we’re celebrating.”

Marius Martin also achieved four A*s and will now study Economics at Warwick University, as did Ed Bindoff who will study Physics at the same university.