A-LEVELS 2021: ‘Students should be proud of today’s results’

STUDENTS getting their A-level results today deserve “tremendous credit”, a course director has said.

Dr Nick Smith, founder of The Oxford Open Learning Trust, said pupils should be proud of how they have persevered through another year of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It’s brilliant to see that many have secured the results they wanted and they should be incredibly proud of their hard work.

“However, with schools closing for much of the last year and students missing many hours of teaching, there will inevitably be students who don’t quite receive the grades they hoped for.

“These students will naturally feel disappointed, but they shouldn’t worry, as there are a number of options available to those who don’t quite get the A-levels they expected or needed.”

Dr Smith is encouraging pupils to take a look at UCAS’ clearing system to find out which universities have spaces available.

He said students unhappy with their grades can also appeal by contacting their school who will liaise with the exam board.

“Universities are expecting a high number of appeals this year, with grades calculated by teacher assessment rather than exams, and this is why results have been released earlier, to allow for this process,” Dr Smith added.

“You also have the option of exploring other learning pathways, like work experience or apprenticeships.

“Gap years are also a possibility, allowing you to travel or volunteer, but make sure you check international travel restrictions if heading abroad.”

The Oxford Open Learning Trust also offers distance learning A-level courses for students considering resitting their studies at home.

For more information, visit: www.ool.co.uk