A-LEVELS 2021: UTC Reading students look forward to university, apprenticeships and employment

THERE’S smiles all round as UTC Reading students celebrate their A-level results today.

Pupils from the engineering and computing specialist college are off to a range of universities, apprenticeships and employment opportunities, including studying at universities from Bolton, Reading, Surrey, Bournemouth and Bristol.

And some have secured employment and apprenticeships at businesses such as Microsoft and BCA.

Jonathan Nicholls, principal of UTC Reading, said: “What an incredible two years our year 13 students have experienced, nothing could have prepared them for what they have faced during this challenging time.

“They are more confident, resilient, professional, enterprising and aware having worked through these challenges, all of which are attributes that we look to develop in our students.”

Mr Nicholls explained the students have worked hard, achieved great results.

He added: “In the years to come I look forward to seeing how these students progress in their lives and having them back to the UTC as Alumni to support future UTC Reading students”.

Joanne Harper, CEO of Activate Learning Education Trust which runs UTC, said she is delighted with the results.

“The students have shown resilience and determination to succeed, despite the uncertainty, and we are rightly celebrating the amazing destinations secured in workplaces, apprenticeships and university places across Activate Learning Education Trust,” she said.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the staff in all of our schools and thank each and every one for their part in transforming the lives of our students.”

The college is offering information and advice to anyone who is unsure what to do after their A-levels or BTEC Level 3 programmes.