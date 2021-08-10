A-LEVELS 2021: Willink students have shown ‘resilience and forbearance’

WILLINK School pupils have shown “resilience and forbearance” over this past year headteacher Peter Fry said.

With 89% of A-level students achieving A* to C grades, Mr Fry has congratulated them on their efforts.

Pupils Ollie and Alexandre, who both achieved A* in all subjects, scored top grades in every GCSE subject two years ago and repeated the feat with their A-levels.

With 71 students at the Burghfield Common school receiving their first choice place at university, one third of students accepted places at Russell Group universities and five pupils secured apprenticeships.

Mr Fry said he is “delighted” to be sharing the students achievements in their A-level and other post 16 courses.

“After what has been a difficult and unpredictable eighteen months we congratulate all our students on their resilience and forbearance and celebrate with them their exam successes,” he said.

“The grades achieved today are a reflection of the hard work students have put into their studies and the teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto higher education, further training or employment, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”